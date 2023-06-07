St John Bridge Not A Death Trip

By: Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Following recent reports that the St. John Bridge near Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County is on the verge of collapse, Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins has clarified that the Bridge is not a death trip as was speculated by the public.

Minister Coke-Collins however, admitted that the bag ring of the bridge is broken stressing that such condition of the bridge cannot be attributed to a death trip.

Speaking recently following the assessment of the bridge, the Ministry of Public Works boss said trucks will not be allowed to use the St. John bridge for now.

She disclosed that only small vehicles will use the St John River bridge as government plans to work on the rehabilitation of the bridge.

According to her, the Ministry of Public Works and the Liberia National Police are working collaboratively to prevent heavy vehicles from using the bridge.

She urged residents of Grand Bassa County and other road users to consider the new restrictions on the usage of the bridge due to its present condition.

Minister Coker-Collins further said the government is formulating resources to address the constraint as a result of the bridge.

She further disclosed that the cooperation by the people of Bassa and that of the road users including the Transport Union with the Ministry and the police in coordinating the procedures put into place on the usages of the bridge.

The St. John River Bridge was one of those bridges that were heavily attacked by the various warring fraction of the Liberia Civil War destroying the lives of thousands of Liberians and properties.

Since the restoration of peace and stability in the country with several democratic elections, those governments were unable to conduct an assessment on the bridge.