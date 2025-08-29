Speaker Koon Risks Legal Action

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Richard Nagbe Koon, could be dragged to court any time soon if he does not meet the terms of an ultimatum from Representative Musa Bility of Nimba County 7th District regarding unsettled benefits for some members of the House.

Rep. Bility, who is the Political Leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), raised serious allegations regarding the non-payment of benefits owed to members of the House of Representatives.

He accused fellow lawmakers of misappropriating funds intended for their benefits, claiming that since the ongoing impasse in the House, he has not received his benefits due him as a lawmaker

In a statement made last evening on a local radio station in Nimba, Bility expressed frustrations directly at House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, demanding clarity on the situation.

“I believe they have eaten the money,” he declared, suggesting that mistrust runs deep among his colleagues.

Bility has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Speaker and relevant authorities to resolve the issue, stating that if his concerns are not addressed, he will not hesitate to take legal action.

This bold move underscores the escalating tensions within Liberia’s government, as the relationship among lawmakers continues to deteriorate amid the impasse that lasted for months at the House of Representatives.

The situation raises questions about the governance and financial transparency within the House of Representatives, as citizens look on with concern regarding the repercussions of this political turmoil.

As the deadline looms, all eyes will be on the legislature to see if a resolution can be reached or if further legal battles will ensue.

“The legislature has been completely diminished since October, not a single lawmaker has been held accountable, and this has had a trickle-down effect on the county legislative caucus.”

As the news develops, it is evident that Bility’s claims will be a focal point for political discussions in Liberia, potentially reshaping alliances and the overall governance landscape.