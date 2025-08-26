Speaker Koon Launches Labour Ministry’s Five-Year Strategic Plan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Jamesetta D Williams

The Speaker of the 55th Legislature, Richard Nagbe Koon, on Friday August 22, 2025, officially launched the Ministry of Labour Five Years Strategic Plan for the period 2025 to 2029.

The program which was held at the Ministry of Labour on the grounds of the EJS Ministerial Complex, Congo Town, brought together government officials, labour union representatives, development partners and members of the private sector.

The Strategic Plan is launched under the theme: “Creating Decent Jobs and Employment for a Stable Labour Market and Economic Growth.”

Speaker Koon in his statement described the launch of the Labour Ministry’s new strategic document as a step forward in addressing some of the long-standing problems affecting the country’s workforce especially unemployment and underemployment. He said the plan is also in line with the government’s ARREST agenda and will serve as a roadmap for reforms in the labour sector.

According to him, the strength of any nation depends on the productivity of its people and Liberia cannot be different. “This plan is not only about creating jobs but creating decent jobs that will give dignity and stability to Liberians,” the Speaker stressed.

He assured the Legislature’s support in ensuring that laws and policies that will protect workers rights and at the same time encourage investment are put in place.

The Strategic Plan is expected to cover several areas including job creation, skills training, labour inspection, dispute resolution, and improvement of working standards in both the formal and informal sector.

At the launch, stakeholders expressed their support and promised to work with the ministry for the implementation of the plan that is designed to run up to 2029.