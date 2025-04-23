Speaker Koffa: SPEAKER Koffa extends olive branch

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA, April 23, 2025-Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa has extended an olive branch to his fellow lawmakers from the majority bloc who removed him from his position as speaker.

His statement followed a judgment from the supreme court of Liberia which recognized his leadership as legitimate. In a short video conference on Wednesday, he said he was prepared to sit with his colleagues to move forward.

Speaker Koffa was removed by some lawmakers after declaring a vote of no confidence   in him  over  half a year.

Koffa , a lawyer by profession challenged  his removal ,saying it was unconstitutional  and  needed for the rule  of law to be followed.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh said rendering her opinion in the case said:  “Any action or sitting of the majority bloc in which the elected  Speaker is not presiding—despite being present and neither absent nor incapacitated—is unconstitutional. The actions of the self-styled ‘Majority Bloc’ are in total disregard for the rule of law.”

So, Speaker  Koffa said this: “Today, the Supreme Court of Liberia reaffirmed and upheld the rule of law in what has been termed a legislative impasse. As we have always pledged, the ruling of the Court is our final bus stop. The Court has ruled—effectively recognizing that our leadership holds the constitutional mandate of the first branch of government, and we welcome that decision.”

He added: “I will reach out to deputy speaker Thomas Fallah and honorable (who was elected by the majority bloc as speaker) Richard Koon so that we establish a joint reconciliation and transitional committee.”

He said, “I am not unmindful that reconciliation and  progress will  require that  I make the ultimate sacrifice. And I am not unwilling to pay the  that  price.  But please lest us show this nation  how democracies are built.”

