Speaker Chambers Begins Road Rehabilitation Works in Pleebo

Coalition for Democratic Change’s Representative Candidate, Dr. Bhofal Chambers’ road rehabilitation works are a continuation of campaign promises made to the people of Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County.

According to Miss. Ariminty Tubman, the road rehabilitation works are the Speaker’s way of giving back to the people of District Number Two in Maryland County. She added that the project was sponsored by Speaker Chambers to complement the effort of President George M. Weah’s road pavement and rehabilitation in the country.

In appreciation of the gesture, citizens of Pleebo District have expressed gratitude to Speaker Chambers. They told our correspondent that Speaker Chambers has donated materials, equipment, and financial support to the people of Maryland County including two drums of fuel to the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper, COVID-19 preventive materials to health facilities in Nyanbo Towns, 250 bags of rice to the county that was distributed among traditional Chiefs, various health centers, towns and villages, and groups, including people living with disabilities, over L$4 million in grant for marketers, construction of the only modern market under his leadership amongst other.

The road rehabilitation works which started September 21, 2023, when completed will provide smooth movement of citizens mostly citizens with moving objects.