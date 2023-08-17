Southeast Becomes ‘No Go’ Zone For Opposition

By: Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com

President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change’s force in the southeastern region of Liberia has put fear in most of the opposition political parties vying for the Presidency in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Since 2005, President when Weah entered the political race electorates from the southeastern counties have always voted for the Liberian leader something that has now created serious political fear amongst opposition political parties.

Due to the weight of the CDC in the Southeast, one of the opposition political parties, the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) Campaign Manager, Ali Sylla has confessed that his party will focus on eight of the 15 counties to campaign.

Speaking Wednesday on OK FM, Sylla named Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbapolu, Margibi, Bong, Lofa Nimba, and Montserrado as their priority counties for concentration. Ali Sylla said those eight counties have their supporters who are located in the huge vote-rich counties that can allow them to become winners of the October 10 polls.

The ALCOP Presidential Candidate, Luseni Kamara’s Campaign Manager was reacting to Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe who is a strong supporter of President George Weah’s reelection predicted that ALCOP will be around 3% of the votes announced by the National Elections Commission following the counting process a prediction that Sylla rejected.

“We have the massive in Bong, Lofa, Nimba Grand Cape Mount then you sit here are saying ALCOP will be around three percent, people will have to do their math,” Sylla told Senator Snowe.

Sylla said the All Liberian Coalition Party is not a little-known party stressing that they have mobilized their supporters long ago describing their move as a revolution. “We have done our work, all we need to do is to reenergize our bases and I think the numbers will be reflected in our numbers in October 10,” he said.

He further disclosed that on September 10, 2023, ALCOP will officially launch its campaign but will engage in district visitation.