Soldiers Posted For Trouble Makers

By: Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com

Liberia’s Army Chief has disclosed that the soldiers of the Armed forces of Liberia are strategically posted to any eventuality from would-be trouble makers as the electoral body continues to announce provisional results of the just ended October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

AFL Chief of Staff Prince C. Johnson III said the armywill only come out from its strategic position to back the police when those who are planning to disrupt thepeace and stability of the country overwhelm the strength of and capability of the police that have the statutory reasonability for civil stability.

Speaking over the weekend on Truth FM inPaynesville, the AFL Chief of Staff urged those whowould be disenchanted to make use of the legal process and not to resort into violence which has the propensity to undermine the peace of the country.

He challenged political parties and candidates that participated in the October 10 Presidential andLegislative Elections to wait for the NEC to peacefully do their work in line with the constitution.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) in line withits statutory duty has within fifteen days to announce the final elections results from the October 10 polls though some political parties want the NEC to announce the final results before the stipulated time given the NEC by law.

The AFL CoF assured Liberians and the international community that the Force for Good will not allows any group of people to destabilize the peace of the country after twenty years of stability.

He called on Liberians to uphold the peace and stability that Liberians are enjoying across the country.