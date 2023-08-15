Snowe Eyes Presidency

Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe has finally spoken of his presidential ambition for the 2029 Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Senator Snowe said he will vie for the presidency in the 2029 elections indicating that others are boasting forty years of experience in government and are still vying for the presidency.

He said those who are showing faces for the presidency on October 10 should be in the know that in 2029 there will be no space for them.

Speaking on OK FM Monday, the longtime friend of President George Weah said his support for the reelection of President Weah is unwavering. “My prediction is that the Coalition for the Democratic Change is in a comfortable position, we have a lot of work to do, as regard who is going to top, it’s no doubt that the CDC is going to top, “he said.

He said the CDC’s one-round victory is the determination of the level of intensive campaigning that they are now engaging in for such a victory.

“I’m a strong supporter of the President’s reelection and I’m going to campaign for him,” Senator Snowe indicated.

Senator Snowe further disclosed that he has been requested to serve as the Campaign Chairman for Montserrado and Bomi Counties respectively noting that he will coordinate with his team.

The Bomi Senator said the support of President Weah will not stop his friendship with those in the opposition that will not change his decision.

The Bomi County strongman also spoke of non-violent campaigning both in the ruling party and the opposition.

Senator Snow further spoke out against anyone who will engage in acts that have the propensity to disrupt the peace and stability of the country during this electioneering process.

Senator Snow said President Weah’s concern for the elections to be peaceful is something President Weah asked the Church to pray for peace during these elections a quest that according to him, the Liberian leader is committed to sustaining.