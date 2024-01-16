SLIP OF TONGUE

Monrovia-jan-16-TNR: A few hours before the new lawmaker of Grand Kru county takes a seat, Nathaniel Bahway has apologized to President-elect Joseph Boakai saying it was a slip of the tongue or maybe he was confused to have said the President-elect promised each lawmaker US$25,000 to support Representative Richard Koon for the speakership.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker has apologized and termed as a slip of the tongue his recent disclosure that President-elect, Joseph Boakai promised to dish out US$25,000 to each Representative as development fund if they support Representative Koon for the Speakership.

Recently, reports had it that the President-elect extended a gesture of support to lawmakers, proposing a US$25,000 development fund for each lawmaker’s district to cast their votes in favor of Representative Richard Koon over Cllr. Fonati Koffa in the just-ended Speakership election of the 55th Legislature.

The Grand Kru County Electoral District #1 Representative earlier said he was present when the disclosure was made to lawmakers by the incoming Liberian Chief Executive. He pointed out that he has not received any money on behalf of his district, but when it is given, he will accept something that has been seen as an attempt to bribe.

But in a sudden twist from his previous assertion at a news conference over the weekend, Representative Bahway expressed regret over the confusion caused by his statement, stating that it was a slip of the tongue and he was also confused to have made such a statement.

He clarified that he made a mistake and that his intention was not to accuse the President-elect of any wrongdoing, assuring the public that he would exercise greater caution in the future.