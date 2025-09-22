Six Liberians Freed from Jail In Japan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Liberian Embassy in Japan has secured the release of several Liberian citizens who were recently detained by Japanese Immigration Services.

Liberia’s Ambassador to Japan, Edward Wade Appleton, Jr., led a diplomatic delegation to Osaka on last Wednesday to engage with Japanese authorities over the detention of Liberian nationals pending administrative review.

The intervention proved successful, resulting in the release of six (6) Liberians. Four were freed immediately, while two others are expected to be officially released next week after final processing.

The freed citizens expressed overwhelming joy and relief, praising their government for standing by them in their time of need. Some were quoted as saying: “Free at last!”

Ambassador Appleton, alongside Commissioner General Juli Endee, thanked Japanese Immigration Services for their professionalism and cooperation. He further inquired about the status of any additional Liberian nationals who may still be in custody. The Liberian Mission in Japan has promised to provide updates once further information becomes available.

This development highlights the importance of diplomatic protection and government intervention for Liberians abroad, ensuring that the rights and welfare of its citizens remain a top priority.