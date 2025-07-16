Sinoe: Rep. Taylor Compensates 166 Volunteer Teachers and Traditional Midwives in Maryland County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah, Southeast Contributing Writer

KARLUWAY DISTRICT, Maryland County – July 16, 2025 – Ahead of Liberia’s 178th Independence Day celebrations, Representative Austin B. Taylor of District #3, Maryland County, has brought joy and relief to 110 volunteer teachers and 56 traditional midwives through a major compensation initiative.

As part of his ongoing commitment to grassroots health and education, Rep. Taylor has allocated L$300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars) monthly to support these volunteers. Each teacher and midwife receives L$1,500 per month as a token of appreciation for their selfless service to the district.

During the 2023 general and presidential elections, Rep. Taylor made a public pledge to the citizens of Karluway District that if elected, he would forgo his legislative salary and redirect it toward district development, including education, healthcare, sanitation, women and youth empowerment, and stipends for volunteer teachers and health workers.

“I’m not going into the Legislature to take a salary. My salary will be used for district development,” Hon. Taylor declared during the launch of his 2023 campaign in Kalorken City, Karluway District.

In an exclusive interview on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at his office, Mr. Desmond Dogbeh, Office Coordinator for District #3, confirmed that this initiative is a direct fulfillment of Rep. Taylor’s campaign promise.

According to Dogbeh, beneficiaries were identified through collaboration with the local offices of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health to ensure only qualified volunteers were included.

“This initiative is not just a fulfilled campaign promise; it’s a demonstration of true leadership and love for the people,” Dogbeh stated. “Hon. Taylor is committed to ensuring that qualified volunteers are placed on the government payroll, while others continue to receive support and training.”

The program has been met with overwhelming appreciation from the volunteer teachers and midwives. Many expressed how the gesture has reignited their passion to serve, despite ongoing resource constraints.

“For the first time, we feel seen and appreciated. Hon. Taylor has given us hope and motivation,” said one volunteer teacher from Karluway.

“We midwives have worked for years without recognition. This gesture means so much to us. We are truly grateful,” added a traditional birth attendant from the community.

Reports indicate that Rep. Taylor is working to ensure the sustainability of the initiative. Teachers with professional qualifications are being considered for full placement on the government payroll, while high school graduates will continue receiving stipends and are encouraged to pursue further training.

“This program will continue until all qualified volunteer teachers are on payroll. Those with the passion but limited credentials will be empowered through training opportunities,” Dogbeh explained.

Mr. Dogbeh also highlighted several other development projects Rep. Taylor is undertaking across Karluway District, including:

Construction of an US$11,000 market building in Dorrobo Town

Building of a Town Hall in Rock Town

Donation of zinc roofing materials to local communities

Renovation of the KarloKen Police Station, completed at a cost of US$3,000

Support to farming cooperatives and women empowerment groups

“These efforts have significantly enhanced the image of Karluway District, one of Maryland County’s most promising regions, rich in cultural heritage, agricultural potential, and community unity,” Dogbeh added.

“Rep. Taylor’s proactive leadership is reshaping the narrative in Karluway District. His focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure is being widely praised as a model of people-centered governance.”

As Liberia prepares to celebrate 178 years of independence, the people of Karluway District are already celebrating a new wave of transformation and expressing deep appreciation for the unwavering efforts of their representative.

