‘Side Chicks Beaters’ Raise Money

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

A group calling itself, “Side Chicks Beaters Association” has ended a meeting aimed at releasing Vivian Dent from the Monrovia Central Prison on bond.

The group head who is also a talk show host, Suzan Gbangaye disclosed that despite condemning the brutalization of Naomi or the uncivilized act exhibited by Madam Dent, they as an organization and a unified body cannot watch and see their colleague being treated in such a way.

“We will not give up and cannot allow her dreams of becoming a reputable person to die. We shall fast and pray calling on the Almighty to eradicate every demonic situation that has been attached to her. Vivian is one of us; she must be given full attention by us,” the Side Chicks Beaters Association head stressed.

In a Facebook post recently, Suzan Gbangaye after interviewing Vivian’s mother on her show posted that they have raised US$1,500.00 with a balance of US$480 to bring Vivian Dent out of prison through a bond.

Madam Gbangaye therefore, called on all conscious-minded citizens and members of the association to help in partnering to support the Side Chicks Beaters Association in seeking bond fees for Vivian’s release.

It can be recalled recently that social media (Facebook) carried a video that went viral on social media in which a lady identified as Vivian Dent known on Facebook as Vico-Vico violently beat another lady identified as Naomi Seekel, a lady she accused of having an affair with her husband.

In the video, Vivian locked up victim Naomi Seekel (the alleged side chick) in a room and mercilessly beat her and at the same time attempted to injure her with a shape instrument. She was heard accusing Naomi of having an affair with her man and had been posting images of Stephen (the reported husband) on social media calling him daddy when she left to lay her late father to rest when Naomi invaded her relationship.

The incident has generated widespread attention and condemnations highlighting the importance of addressing domestic violence and seeking justice for the victims. As the case unfolds, the public remains vigilant, urging the legal system to ensure that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable.

Madam Vivian Dent was arrested by the Liberia National Police in Yekepa, Nimba County, and brought to the Police Headquarters in Monrovia where she was later charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unruly conduct.

Madam Dent is being incarnated at the Monrovia Central Prison. Vivian who is now pleading for forgiveness could be free anytime soon if the balance of US$480.00 is raised by Susan and members of her the Side Chicks Beaters Association to fully file a bond.