Shonan Kamakura General Hospital Welcomes Pres. Boakai

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., was warmly received yesterday by the management of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Kanagawa, Japan, during an official visit aimed at deepening health sector cooperation between Liberia and Japan.

Welcoming the President and delegation, the Executive Director Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi highlighted the institution’s commitment to advancing global medical partnerships.

The discussions centered on strengthening Liberia’s healthcare system through knowledge exchange, medical training, and the introduction of modern treatment technologies.

President Boakai expressed profound gratitude to the Executive Director of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, for the hospital’s previous assistance to Liberia, particularly its support to the dialysis center at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia and providing dialysis machines. He noted that this contribution has saved lives and expanded critical care in Liberia.

The President emphasized the need to build upon these achievements, stressing that continuity of such initiatives is vital to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Liberia. He assured Dr. Kobayashi and his team of his government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for sustained partnerships in health.

In response, Dr. Kobayashi highlighted the hospital’s willingness to continue working with Liberia in key areas such as telemedicine, specialized treatment, staff training, and knowledge transfer, with a focus on ensuring long-term sustainability of medical interventions.

President Boakai described the visit as a renewed chapter in Liberia–Japan health cooperation, underscoring that partnerships with world-class institutions like Shonan Kamakura General Hospital are essential to his administration’s vision of building a healthier, more resilient nation.