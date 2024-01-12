Severe Storm Hits Gd. Kru Co.

Grand Kru-Jan-12-TNR: Report emanating from the Southeastern county of Grand Kru mainly in Sasstown has revealed that a heavy storm which hit the area on Wednesday evening has destroyed several buildings and properties.

According to report, the heavy storm which rocked Sasston City and surrounding communities in Grand Kru County left hundreds of residents homeless. Some of the people according to reports, are without shelter forcing them to sleep in the open air and public facilities.

The affect residents of Sasstown and surrounding communities in the Southeastern county are calling on the Government of Liberia, humanitarian organizations, individual philanthropists as well as their lawmakers to intervene and come to their rescue.

Sasstown is the home town of outgoing Liberian President George Manneh Weah and Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa who is seeking the Speakership of the House of Representative.