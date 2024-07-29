Several Ex-Officials arrested and placed behind bar

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-It was a sad time for the former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, and former Comptroller of the Financial Intelligence Unit, now the Financial Intelligence Agency and  former Security Advisor to  former president George Weah,  Jefferson Karmoh when they were arrested separately  broad day and taken to the Monrovia City  Court and later transferred to the Monrovia Central Prison after they failed to provide valid criminal appearance bond in court.

Other ex-officials from Charles Taylor’s government  were also  nabbed  along with Mr. Karmoh on charges of economic sabotage.

These officials include former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Solicitor General of Liberia Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former FIU (now FIA) Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper, and former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford

Their failure led Judge Ben Barcon to deny their request for a personal recognizance bond, which in the Judge’s wisdom was not sufficient for such case.

Besides these two persons,  former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford, and Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to President George Weah, were recently issued a writ of arrest to face charges of economic sabotage, theft, and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy.

The charges came out as a result of a formal complaint by the government of Liberia through its legal wing, Ministry of Justice and assisted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The writ of arrest states that the defendants, “in an elaborate scheme and conspiracy to defraud the Government of Liberia, in July 2023, Defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley S. Ford, and made him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia, in total violation and contravention of the National Security Act of Liberia.”

“Subsequently thereafter, at various times in September, 2023, the Defendants, in carrying out their diabolical scheme and conspiracy and under the false pretense of discharging their duties as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia, unauthorizedly, criminally, willfully, illegally, knowingly and maliciously, with the intent to defraud the Government of Liberia, stole and converted to their own use and benefit, and did conspire, collude and made to be transferred, from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to the operational accounts of the FIA the amounts of L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$5000,000.00.”

These amounts were either withdrawn on the same day, according to court documents.

The two persons, Cllr. Tuan and D. Moses Cooper were arrested on Monday, July 29, and taken  to the Monrovia City Court.

Court charge sheet states that  the defendants did not provide any indication or record of how the funds were disbursed or utilized by the Joint Security of Liberia. This omission is in total violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The alleged actions are seen  as unlawful, wicked, illegal, intentional, and in violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

Court records state that  their actions was in an elaborate scheme to defraud the government of Liberia.  Not only that, but also,  the defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley Ford in July 2023, making him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia in total violation of the National Security Act of Liberia. Subsequently, at various times in September 2023, the defendants allegedly executed their scheme, falsely presenting themselves as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia.

“Subsequently thereafter, at various times in September, 2023, the Defendants, in carrying out their diabolical scheme and conspiracy and under the false pretense of discharging their duties as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia, unauthorizedly, criminally, willfully, illegally, knowingly and maliciously, with the intent to defraud the Government of Liberia, stole and converted to their own use and benefit, and did conspire, collude and made to be transferred, from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to the operational accounts of the FIA the amounts of L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$5000,000.00.”

These amounts were either withdrawn on the same day, according to court documents.

Charge sheet revealed that the defendants  did not provide any indication or record of how the funds were disbursed or utilized by the Joint Security of Liberia. This omission is in total violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The alleged actions of the defendants are described as unlawful, wicked, illegal, intentional, and in violation of the law.

New Republic Liberia 6866 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.