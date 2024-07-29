Several Ex-Officials arrested and placed behind bar

MONROVIA-It was a sad time for the former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, and former Comptroller of the Financial Intelligence Unit, now the Financial Intelligence Agency and former Security Advisor to former president George Weah, Jefferson Karmoh when they were arrested separately broad day and taken to the Monrovia City Court and later transferred to the Monrovia Central Prison after they failed to provide valid criminal appearance bond in court.

Other ex-officials from Charles Taylor’s government were also nabbed along with Mr. Karmoh on charges of economic sabotage.

These officials include former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Solicitor General of Liberia Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former FIU (now FIA) Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper, and former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford

Their failure led Judge Ben Barcon to deny their request for a personal recognizance bond, which in the Judge’s wisdom was not sufficient for such case.

Besides these two persons, former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford, and Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to President George Weah, were recently issued a writ of arrest to face charges of economic sabotage, theft, and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy.

The charges came out as a result of a formal complaint by the government of Liberia through its legal wing, Ministry of Justice and assisted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The writ of arrest states that the defendants, “in an elaborate scheme and conspiracy to defraud the Government of Liberia, in July 2023, Defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley S. Ford, and made him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia, in total violation and contravention of the National Security Act of Liberia.”

“Subsequently thereafter, at various times in September, 2023, the Defendants, in carrying out their diabolical scheme and conspiracy and under the false pretense of discharging their duties as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia, unauthorizedly, criminally, willfully, illegally, knowingly and maliciously, with the intent to defraud the Government of Liberia, stole and converted to their own use and benefit, and did conspire, collude and made to be transferred, from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to the operational accounts of the FIA the amounts of L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$5000,000.00.”

These amounts were either withdrawn on the same day, according to court documents.

The two persons, Cllr. Tuan and D. Moses Cooper were arrested on Monday, July 29, and taken to the Monrovia City Court.

Court charge sheet states that the defendants did not provide any indication or record of how the funds were disbursed or utilized by the Joint Security of Liberia. This omission is in total violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The alleged actions are seen as unlawful, wicked, illegal, intentional, and in violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

Court records state that their actions was in an elaborate scheme to defraud the government of Liberia. Not only that, but also, the defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley Ford in July 2023, making him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia in total violation of the National Security Act of Liberia. Subsequently, at various times in September 2023, the defendants allegedly executed their scheme, falsely presenting themselves as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia.

