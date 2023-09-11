Serve Humanity With Honesty, Dedication

By Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa has called on graduates of the Harbel Community College to serve honesty and dedication as they go on the Liberian job market.

Deputy Speaker Koffa said if graduates of the Harbel Community College put aside their own opinions and focus on their careers through faithfulness it will lead to recommendations into higher institutions and offices.

Speaking over the weekend at about 50-plus graduates in Margibi County, Liberia’s Deputy House Speaker urged graduates of different disciplines to go into the world by being honest and dedicated to serving humanity.

Rep. Koffa emphasized that showing good virtues is essential to becoming a leader for tomorrow’s generation.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who is also a Representative of Grand Kru County District # 2, furthered that the country depends on young people to shoulder and reduce the poverty rate adding, “They should fully utilize their degrees educationally to enable the next generation will certainly lack nothing.”

Serving as Guest Speaker at a colorful program where friends and relatives turn out to witness the occasion, Deputy Speaker Koffa at the same time asked the over 50 graduates to diligently prioritize their careers saying that they will be responsible for any damage for tomorrow if their degrees do not inspire and impact the community.

“Now that you are no longer called students let it be known that you are going into the larger society; people will count on you for your knowledge. Know that the worst days are about to start, jobs are there but your continuous commitment, honesty, and high dedication to humanity will serve you well,” Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa added.

He encouraged the administration of the college to continue building the capacity of the young through education and ensure that students coming into the institution will have an appetite to foster their education.