September Association Donates To JFK Rehabilitation Center

On September 13, the September Association, a charity established under the banner of a birth month group, proudly made a significant donation of food and non-food items to the JFK Rehabilitation Center in the Duport Road community.

This generous contribution reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting community health and wellness. The objective of this donation is to enhance the center’s resources and assist individuals on their journey to recovery.

Waka Chie, the President of the September Association, expressed deep concern for the services provided by the rehabilitation center and acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the staff and the Liberian government. Chie emphasized that this donation aligns with the Association’s mission in supporting both the government and other philanthropists working to uplift vulnerable groups in the country.

Since its establishment in 2016, the September Association has prioritized charity as a means of giving back to underprivileged individuals in society.

The donation to the JFK Rehabilitation Center on September 13, 2025, marks the ninth initiative undertaken by the organization since its founding. Chie assured that the September Association will continue its support for organizations and individuals in need.

Items donated include, eight bags of rice, two gallons of Ago oil, two pack of tissues, one cartoon chloral, among others.

In a heartfelt response, Williams Kanneh, the Administrator of the JFK Rehabilitation Center, expressed gratitude to members of the September Association for their foresight and kindness, especially amidst the current economic challenges in the country.

He remarked, “By thinking about us, you are God-sent. You all have a heart of gold, and it takes human-centered individuals to foster change in society and support new developments in Liberia.”

The JFK Rehabilitation Center has long served as a cornerstone of the community, providing vital services and rehabilitation programs for individuals seeking to regain their independence and improve their quality of life. With this generous donation, the center is empowered to expand its offerings and reach even more individuals in need.

Members of the September Association gathered with enthusiasm, recognizing the importance of supporting such a vital institution. They firmly believe that every bit of support can make a difference, and this donation is a meaningful step toward fostering a healthier community.

As the September Association celebrates this year’s birthday of all September-born individuals, they encourage other birth month groups to consider supporting local organizations making a positive impact in the country. Together, we can inspire hope and recovery for many, making our community a better place for everyone!