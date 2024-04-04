Senegal News : Senegal Election Shines Positive Light On Africa

MONROVIA-The Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and the Rule of Law (PATROL AFRICA), an organization which aims to promote openness and respect for the rule of law, and to act as a driver of development in African countries has warmly congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye for his election as President of Senegal.

In a release issued in Monrovia Thursday April 4, 2024, PATROL-Africa also expressed its appreciation and warmest congratulations to the Senegalese people, who have, once again, demonstrated that the right to vote and to have their vote counted remain an indispensable hallmark of freedom and democracy.

According to PAROL, the recently concluded election underscores the critical importance of strong democratic institutions in safeguarding the integrity and fairness of electoral processes. At the forefront of this commitment to democracy stands the Constitutional Council.

PATROL noted that through its rigorous oversight and impartial adjudication, it has reaffirmed the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the rule of law in a democratic society. It has set an example for the continent of Africa and the world at large.

On 29th March, the highest court in Senegal reaffirmed the electoral victory of Bassirou Diomaye Faye. By winning more than 54 per cent of the vote in the first round, Mr. Faye will, at 44, become Africa’s youngest head of state when he is inaugurated on April 2, 2024 as the country’s fifth president.

“PATROL-AFRICA is pleased that no objections were raised by the other candidates in this regard. It therefore joins the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, in welcoming the unanimous acceptance of the result,” the release added.

According to the release, despite the tumultuous period leading up to the election, it is evident that this is a victory for the Senegalese people and the democratic values they hold dear.

The release added, “Once again, the people of Senegal and democratic institutions that underpin the rule of law in the country have set an excellent example, not only for the African continent but also for other countries around the world to emulate.”

“PATROL-AFRICA, would like to once again congratulate the outgoing President of the Republic, H.E Macky Sall, for abiding by the outcome of the election and respecting the will of the people and the authority of the supreme law of the land. By extending his congratulations and best wishes to the incoming administration of Mr. Diomaye Faye, Mr. Macky Sall has ultimately acted to strengthen democracy in the country, underpinned by the peaceful transition of power and stability,” the group noted in its statement.

Among other things, the release concluded, “PATROL-AFRICA salutes all those in Senegal and abroad, electoral commission and observers included, who participated in this peaceful electoral process that shines a positive light on Africa in an era where democratic traditions are under serious threats.”