Senate Summons NTA Boss

Montserrado County Senator, Saah Joseph has confirmed summoning the Director of the National Transition Authority (NTA), Herbi McCauley for bad Labor practices.

Following a huge protest early Monday morning on August 21, 2023, at NTA compound, the Senator called for calm, received the workers plights and assured them that McCauley will be called by the Senate for hearing sooner.

” I understand your plights, I will communicate it on the floor with my colleague, we will invite the NTA to explain to us the cause of the alleged ongoing bad labor practice.” You can rest and sure, we will work it up and your rights will be protected,” Senator Joseph assured NTA workers.

The NTA workers accused Mr. Herbi McCauley of violating the Decent Work Bill by failing to provide the workers benefits after he made them redundant and to settle the salary arrears for over nine months for the current workforce.

Going further, the workers maintained that their boss no longer work at the office but seating at his home to run his public office.

However, the NTA boss has characterized his workers’ allegation as false and misleading but confirmed that he is willing to face the Senate whenever called upon.

On Monday, a group of aggrieved National Transit Authority (NTA) workers staged a protest the institution due to unpaid wages and alleged unresolved work-related concerns.

On Monday, the protesters gathered at the NTA facility and obstructed its main entrances. They prevented buses owned by the national government and Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph from leaving the compound. The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding their rightful pay and criticizing poor labor practices.

The protesters also accused the NTA’s Managing Director, Habi McCauley, of mishandling funds meant for their salaries. They called on President George Weah to take decisive action against McCauley, citing a history of complaints against his leadership since taking office.

A worker voiced their frustration, stating, “It is time that President George Weah visits the National Transit Authority (NTA) to witness the poor working conditions under those he appointed as managers and directors. They have failed to compensate us for our work. How are we supposed to provide for our families? How can we afford to educate our children?”

Amid the protest, one protester expressed a lack of support for President Weah and his officials due to the ongoing issues.