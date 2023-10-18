Sen. Sherman Bows

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

One of Liberia’s seasoned lawyers and longest-serving political actor in Grand Cape Mount County has conceded defeat and retired from active politics.

Senator Varney Sherman officially announced his retirement from active politics yesterday in Monrovia citing his defeat in the just-ended October 10 Senatorial Elections in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to him, the elections went beyond his expectations as planned and as such, it is prudent that he takes a leave from politics and focuses on his personal life.

“The massive has spoken, the numbers are there and I must salute Cape Muntenians for their voices which have been heard through the ballot box. This will bring me to the end of politics in our country and my age can no longer permit me to dive into politics,“ Cllr. Sherman told reporters.

Cllr. Varney Sherman who was beaten by Simeon Tayler in the latest results from NEC has commended the people of Cape Mount and the electoral body for conducting themselves in the most anticipated elections.

He however, frowned at some of the electorates on how they make decisions in the country noting that a public servant should be someone who has the requisite knowledge and idea to run any given government post but felt that it was time to shift the dimensions of politics.

Prior to his ascendance to becoming Senator of Grand Cape Mount, Cllr. Varney Sherman once ran on the ticket of the Liberia Action Party (LAP) as a Presidential Candidate during the post war elections of 2005 and later served as Chairman of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) under the stewardship of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2011.

Senator Varney Sherman made the statement recently at the start of the Senate’s Special Sitting on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.