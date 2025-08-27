Sen. Joseph Returns With Huge Medical Supplies

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has returned to Liberia after spending several months traveling abroad.

During his international tour, he visited South Africa, Dubai, China, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States of America (USA). While in each country, he engaged with individuals and

organizations interested in supporting Liberia in key areas such as agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure, and transportation.

Upon his return, Senator Joseph announced the upcoming arrival of a large consignment of medical supplies and equipment, which will be distributed to healthcare facilities across more than 10 counties in Liberia. He noted that this effort is part of his office’s ongoing “Make Liberia Again” initiative, aimed at strengthening the country’s struggling health sector.

As a result of his visits, delegations from the countries he toured are expected to visit Liberia in the near future. A team from China has already arrived and is currently assessing potential investment opportunities across various regions of the country.