Sen. Joseph Draws Battle Line

By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎In an attempt to whisk off unending volleys of public condemnations and disparagements over his ‘classified irresponsible vilification’ of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) before parting company, Senator Saah Joseph has vowed to robustly respond to any form of criticisms and attack on his personal life, implicitly drawing a fierce political battle line.

A day after quitting the CDC he dined with for years, becoming Representative twice before his elevation to the Senate succeeding then Senator George Manneh Weah upon his election as President of Liberia, Sen, Joseph instantaneously announced the formation of People Action Party (PAP) as his new political home.

Prior to his outburst against the CDC government’s handling of the affairs of state during six years reign, it was widely speculated that he was putting up finishing touches to PAP’s formation. The speculations were confirmed two days later immediately following his resignation from the CDC for reasons he blamed on the conduct of some party officials during their time in office.

However, addressing minute gathering of PAP diehards in Gardnersville Sunday, he said he wouldn’t keep mute on any public statements or allegations made against him, despite receiving appeals from individuals urging him not to criticize his former party.

‎‎”I will not remain silent if accused or linked to any controversy,” he vowed, signaling readiness for a long battle not only with elements of the CDC, but any group of citizens representing political or private interest.

‎‎“Many people called and begged me not to talk anymore, but if someone steps on my toes, I will respond,” he declared.

‎According to him, he is prepared to disclose sensitive information if provoked, leaving many to wonder if he is only embarking on a scare tactics.

‎‎His departure from the CDC sparked heated public debate, with critics accusing him of betrayal while others praised the move as bold and independent.

‎‎The PAP’s first gathering drew several former lawmakers, past election candidates, and ordinary citizens, many of whom expressed their interest in joining the new party.

‎‎In his address, Senator Joseph emphasized that the PAP would prioritize opportunities for ordinary Liberians.

“You do not need to have money before you run on the party ticket. We will rally around to support you,” he assured.

‎‎Joseph further revealed that the party’s name was inspired by the People’s Action Party of Singapore, which he described as a model for good governance and development.

‎‎He announced plans to send PAP members to Singapore for training once the party is officially certified by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

‎‎The Senator also disclosed that the PAP has already secured its own headquarters.

“We have paid an initial amount for our headquarters. We are buying our own place. We don’t want to spend 20 years somewhere as party headquarters then people take it from us,” Joseph expressed. His statement is indirect reference to the CDC which lost its headquarters following years of occupation.

‎‎During the event, he introduced a Chinese investor who, according to him, has been seeking to establish factories in Liberia for over 10 years but was previously blocked by government authorities. Joseph vowed to work with the investor to create jobs for ordinary citizens.

‎‎Additionally, Senator Joseph pledged to launch a massive cleanup campaign in Waterside, one of Monrovia’s busiest commercial sites in Monrovia, to give the area a facelift.

‎‎With his break from the CDC and the establishment of PAP, Senator Joseph has positioned himself as a new political force, promising to fight for the interests of everyday Liberians while remaining ready to defend his name against critics.

‎His former CDC Colleague, Senator Nathaniel McGill recently reacted to his (Senator Joseph) resignation and criticism of the CDC, and urged him to apologize to the party that reportedly helped to mold his political life.

Senator McGill said he was disappointed in Senator Joseph for his debilitating conduct, denying the Senator’s claims of wrongdoings during the party time in office.

CDC Secretary, Jefferson Koijee also reacted to Senator Joseph’s action as a sheer betrayal, vowing to take him on. “Saah Joseph is a betrayal,” Koijee said.