Sen. Daniel Naatehn Is Dead

Senator Daniel Flomo Naatehn of Gbarpolu County has died. Reports indicate that he breathed his last in India while undergoing medical treatment.

Senator Naatehn, who held the position of Chairman on the Senate Committee on Transport, was seeking re-election on October 10, 2023. His untimely demise comes just after completing his second term in the Senate as the representative of Gbarpolu County. Additionally, he held the esteemed role of Chairperson within the opposition Alternative National Congress led by Mr. Alexander Cummings.

Alfred Johnson, the Senate Press Director, confirmed the Senator’s passing. However, the Senate will issue an official statement regarding this tragic news at a later time. The late Senator Naatehn dedicated an impressive 17 years to the Liberian Senate, beginning during the intermediate arrangement period.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, constituents, and colleagues during this difficult time.