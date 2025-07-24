Security: ‎Liberia’s Army Too Small to Protect 5.2 Million People, Bar Association Warns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

‎‎By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎

MONROVIA-‎The President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, has issued a strong call to the Government of Liberia for increased budgetary support to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), citing the nation’s critically low military personnel numbers amid mounting security concerns.

‎

‎Speaking at a high-profile promotion ceremony held at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia, Cllr. Varmah expressed alarm that a nation of over 5.2 million people is being protected by an army of fewer than 2,000 soldiers—a situation he described as “unacceptable” and “strategically dangerous.”

‎

‎“It is simply unacceptable that a sovereign country with a population of over 5.2 million people is served by an army of barely 2,000 soldiers,” he stated. “This is not only a security gap but a strategic vulnerability that must be urgently addressed through concrete policy and fiscal interventions.”

‎

‎While applauding the AFL’s professionalism, discipline, and loyalty, Cllr. Varmah stressed that even the most well-trained soldiers cannot fulfill their constitutional duties without sufficient manpower and logistical support. He urged the National Legislature, Ministry of Defense, and national budget authorities to make defense a top priority in the country’s fiscal planning.

‎

‎“In an increasingly unstable regional environment, where terrorism, transnational crime, and political unrest are on the rise, Liberia must invest now in the strength and readiness of its armed forces,” he emphasized. “The peace we enjoy today cannot be taken for granted.”

‎

‎The LNBA President noted that Liberia’s post-conflict peacebuilding gains could be jeopardized if security institutions remain underfunded and ill-equipped. He reaffirmed the Bar’s commitment to advocating for reforms and raising public awareness on the importance of investing in national defense.‎

‎The BTC event brought together top government officials, foreign diplomats, high-ranking military officers, and civil society leaders. The ceremony highlighted the promotions of several AFL officers, celebrating their commitment and contributions to national service.

‎

‎In a related development, the LNBA commended President Joseph N. Boakai for nominating Cllr. Boakai Kanneh as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia. The Bar described the nomination as a step toward strengthening the judiciary and reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with all branches of government to promote justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

‎

‎“The Bar looks forward to his confirmation and the critical contributions he will make to the dispensation of justice in Liberia,” the statement added.

‎

‎As Liberia continues to consolidate its democratic institutions and maintain postwar stability, calls for stronger investment in national defense are gaining momentum—led by voices like that of the LNBA President, who insists that peace and justice go hand in hand with security.

