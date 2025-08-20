The newly appointed Chief Justice said that judicial reform is key in enhancing democracy.

His honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay also said there will be no selective justice in the judiciary.

He made the statement recently when president Joseph N. Boakai commissioned him and other officials in Monrovia.

The 66-year Chief legal head and 27th Chief Justice of Liberia, promised to lead the judiciary with fairness.

More importantly, he would ensure that no selective justice is carried out. Over past times, some citizens have complained of selective justice at some courts.

He said, we will ensure justice is done to all irrespective of your age, color, religion, political affiliation or otherwise.

With over 27 years in the legal profession ranging from lawyer to judge and now Chief Justice, he would do all to defend the constitution.

He took over from Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, who retired upon reaching the constitutional age of 70.

He also told the audience that many people have thoughts that some of his judgments in the past have been political or inconsistent. He said, every ruling he has taken was based on principle and its constitutionality, not of fear or favor. He explained that any errors that might have occurred were human and not out of bias or interest.

He frowned on delays in some cases and said at times, attributed some of these to the unavailability of resources.

As a result of that, it affected ordinary people. To this end, he has vowed to work with the Legislature to modernize the courts for the speedy dispensing of justice and look at availability of resources for the judiciary.

According to him, there would be a need for a revision of the 1986 constitution at some point in time, which will look at some key articles, which will help further strengthen democracy.

On land matters, he said Liberia continues to face serious conflicts because of land disputes and without proper resolution, this will continue to become an issue.

He also emphasized on the importance of training and capacity building for magistrates and lower court officials to ensure all Liberians, rich or poor, can access justice. HIs induction is expected to take place today at the Temple of Justice

