Samukai Denies Claims Of Weah’s Endorsement

Contrary to reports circulating on social media that Mr. Brownie Samukai has endorsed the reelection bid of President George M. Weah, the former long-serving Defense Minister has clarified that his visit at the Forkay Klon Church has no political link.

Mr. Brownie Samukai clarified that his appearance at the ForkayKlon Jlaleh Church as seen in a photo with President Weah has no political link but upon an invitation from Mr. Weah to worship with him at the Church.

Early Monday morning, a group photo in which President George Weah and Mr. Samukai were sitting side by side in the church, surfaced on various social media platforms raising curiosity in the minds of many.

Some political pundits and citizens, who responded to the photo, believed that the former Defense Minister is now striking a political deal to join the re-election bid of the Liberian leader in the ensuing runoff election.

But reacting to these claims via a mobile phone call on OK FM in Monrovia, Mr. Samukai clarified that he was simply responding to an invitation from the President George Weah.

He described the Liberian leader as a friend, adding that his attendance at the church service was not an endorsement of President George Weah Re-election ahead of the November 14, 2023 presidential runoff election as apparently believed by others.

“I want to make it clear that my attendance at the Forkay KlonChurch was not a political or religious endorsement,” Samukai said in an interview.

“I was simply responding to an invitation from a friend who is a member of the church,” he said. He added that as a Christian, he believes in the freedom of worship and he respects the beliefs of others.

The former Defense Minister stressed that he has no political ambition at the moment, noting that his attendance at the church was purely personal and not an endorsement of the Coalition for Democratic Change standard bearer.

“I have no political ambitions at the moment,” he said. “I am focused on my personal life and my family. Samukai, who served as Minister of Defense under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has been in the news recently over a court case involving the misappropriation of funds meant for the Armed Forces of Liberia.

He was found guilty of the charges and was ordered to pay a fine of US $1.2 million or face imprisonment. Despite the court ruling, Samukai has maintained his innocence and has appealed the decision.

He has also been vocal in his criticism of the government’s handling of the case, saying that he is being targeted for political reasons.

However, Samukai has made it clear that he has no plans to enter politics at the moment and that his attendance at the church was purely personal.