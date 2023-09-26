Samora Wolokollie Chase Out Of SDA Graduation

Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning was seen in a troubling mode when he mounted the podium to deliver a speech to graduates and parents of the Paynesville Seventh Day AdventistHigh School.

Minister Samora P.Z. Wolokollie who was invited to serve as Keynote Speaker has since turned his speech into a political rally intended to capture the attention of the audience.

Accordingly, those attending the graduation ceremony were seen as unhappy and disturbed by Minister Wolokoli’s act of campaigning for incumbent President George Manneh Weah which they said was inappropriate at the moment when they hadgone to celebrate and receive their children’s diplomas.

In a loud voice, parents attending the graduation were throwing jibes at Liberia’s Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs while delivering his political speech to graduates.

“We did not come to listen to political speeches, carry your speech at your party headquarters. We want the administration to take that man from the podium; he does not represent the image of the person he’s campaigning for,” some parents added.

They furthered, “He has spoiled our day, you think by saying this will make us change our already made-up minds? You have brought nothing to us, we expect you to come with a prepared text but rather chose to preach politics to us and our children. You never knew that today is our children’s graduation and not politics time?”

But Minister Samora Wolokollie was never moved by either of those jibes thrown at him by parents and guardians as he continued with his speech during the ceremony. The graduation which took place on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the SKD Basketball Gymnasium brought together parents, guardians, well-wishers as well as teaching staff.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Wolokollie remains persistent in preaching his political quest to graduates and parents ensuring that the second term of President Weah is successful. Despite his jeering by parents and guardians, Minister Samora Wolokollieawarded scholarships to all graduates to have a first degree in any discipline at the University of Liberia.