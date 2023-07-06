S/Court Places Stay-Order On UP Rent Case

By R. Joyclyn Wea

MONROVIA-The Justice in the Chamber of the Supreme Court of Liberia has placed a stay order on the Civil Law Court on July 4, 2023, Writ of Arrest against the Standard-bearer and all executive members of the opposition Unity Party for failing to meet up with its commitment to its landlord.

It can be recalled that following the court ruling Monday, July 3, 2023, UP took an exception to the judgment and announced an appeal making the judgment none biding, but surprisingly on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the court issued a Writ of Arrest against the party.

On this basis, the party ran before his honor, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Justice-in Chamber of the Supreme Court to prevent their arrest and ensure the court proceeds in accordance with law.

“The Chamber Justice by directive of his Honor, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., Associate Justice presiding in Chamber, you are hereby cited to a conference with his Honor on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the hour of 10:00a.m. in connection with the above-captioned case. Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay in all further proceedings or actions pending the outcome of the conference.

Recently, the Civil Law Court nailed the political leader and authorities of the opposition Unity Party for failing to meet up with its May 19, 2023 application to pay its rental fees.

On May 19, 2023, UP filed an application for payment by stipulation on June 8, 2023, and stated therein that it has paid the amount of ŞU$50,000.00 as 25% of the judgment amount, and requested that the court pay the balance in four (4) equal installments.

“This Court says since the judgment holding the party liable on November 23, 2021, up to the petitioner filling of the Bill of Information on May 3, 2023, there is no showing that Unity Party has made any effort to comply with the judgment made by this Court. “

The party filed two different stipulation payments which it allegedly refused, failed, and neglected to honor as a result for which Judge Sammy ruled in the last installment payment requesting that if it failed to honor the stipulation of paying 50% of the judgment amount on October 31, 2022, the court will be left with no other alternative but to enforce the judgment of November 23, A. D. 2021.

“It is from this background that this court ruled on the 16th day of May 2023, mandating and ordering Respondent to pay the full judgment amount on or before June 10, 2023, or Respondent could be held in contempt for such failure.

It can be recalled that a Petition for Summary Proceedings to Recover Possession of Real Property was filed before the Civil Law Court on February 23, 2021, against Amb. Joseph Boakai, Standard-bearer of the opposition Unity Party, and all those in authority.

Subsequently, the court ruled on November 23, 2021, holding Unity Party liable and ordered the Sheriff to evict Unity Party and possess the Petitioner, ordering that the Unity Party should pay an arrear of US$180,000.00 and US$200,000.00 for wrongfully withholding said property.

The Petitioner was placed in possession of the subject property and the key of said property was turned over to the Petitioner. The Petitioner prayed to the court for the issuance of the Writ of Execution for the payment of US$200, O00.00 as a result the Respondent Unity Party filed a Petition for payment stipulation on June 14, 2022.