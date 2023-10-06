S/Court Denies UP Petition

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

The new Election Law of Liberia sets the threshold at three thousand thresholds precincts limitation but this was disregarded by Liberia’s electoral body National Elections Commission (NEC).

On this basis, the opposition Unity Party dragged the NEC before the full bench of the Supreme Court and hasn’t been unsatisfied with a remedy before the National Elections Commission.

The UP in its complaint filed recently, stated that 93 precincts within nine counties contained more than three thousand voters in a precinct something that UP said could create precinct overcrowding, long queries that might discourage people from voting.

Reading the high court position into the matter on October 5, 2023, Justice Yusuf Kaba noted that the electoral body had violated no laws by exceeding the three thousand precincts.

When this was called, Counselors George D. W. Saygbeh, Milton D. Taylor, Moiffie Kanneh, and Cooper W. Kruahappeared for the Appellant. Counselor Micah Wilkins Wright appeared for the appellee.

Having thoroughly analyzed the facts and reviewed the applicable laws relevant to the issues raised by the parties herein, Justice Kaba noted that the wordings of Chapter 4, Section 4.1(2) of the New Elections Law being unambiguous as to the intent of the Legislature that in instances of difficulties, the National Elections Commission (NEC) to effect the restricted figure of three thousand (3000) voters to a voting precinct and to avoid voters being deprived of their rights to exercise their franchise.

It is the holding of the Supreme Court that NEC did not violate Section 4.1(2) of the New Elections Law as claimed by the Unity Party hence, it denied his party request to ensure NEC adhered to the new Elections Law of Liberia.

“WHEREFORE AND given THE FOREGOING, the appellants’ appeal is hereby denied,” the court judgment added.

Similarly, the Clerk of the court has been ordered to send a mandate to the National Elections Commission (NEC) to give effect to this Judgment. Costs are disallowed.