Rural Liberia : Rural Dwellers Celebrate Yellow Machines

By; Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-In spite of the near-undying rancor hovering over government’s acquisition of several pieces of earth-moving yellow machines, some Liberians, especially rural dwellers are heaping praises on the government for the move which they believe will help alleviate countrywide traveling constraints.

The country is expected to receive 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment clandestinely and surreptitiously procured by the government to rehabilitate their roads in rural Liberia.

Both surrogates and critics are largely unanimous in their condemnation and criticism of the wrongful procedure and process by and through which the machines were acquired, in total disregard to the laws of the Republic.

Unmoved by the upsurge of criticisms, the government last weekend paraded the first batch or set of the machines along with trucks through Monrovia’s already beleaguered streets of vexing traffic jam and movements.

But not bothered about how the machines got here, citizens from the southern part of the country have welcomed the move by the government on ground that it will help solve difficulties they often face traveling from place to place due to bad road conditions.

Phoning-in on Truth FM Wednesday, they urged the Legislature to embrace the decision by the Executive Branch of the government to alleviate the constraints their people have been undergoing over the years before the coming in of the Unity Party-led government.

Though agreed with the legislators for chastising the executive for not complying with the procurement laws and loan negotiation procedures, the rural callers emphasized that such initiative is in the best interest of national development, especially those in the rural areas.

The rural residents equally called on the Executive to cooperate with the legislators in mitigating the controversy over the procurement of the earth-moving equipment.

While also conceding to the government’s failure to exercise good governance or adhering to the tenets of transparency and accountability in the procurement process of thee earth-moving equipment, they have, however, called for coordination between both Branches of government in correcting the mistakes made for the common good of the country

At the same time, some of the callers urged partisans of the ruling Unity Party and that of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change to do away with politicizing the acquisition of such equipment for the country, adding that no party should take glory as the case appears to be between supporters of both parties.

According to them, the political party flavor overtaking the debate about the 285 yellow machines should not be the case, because no political parties want to take glory over the deplorability of road corridors in the southeast and other parts of the country.

The rural dwellers argued that the previous government did make some intervention to alleviate the situation, while the current government is also continuing with the same objective of transforming the road situation in order to spur and improve economic growth.