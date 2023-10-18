Run-Off In Sight



From all indications, it is now proven that the October 10, 2023 Presidential Election will end in a rerun between incumbent George Manneh Weah and main opposition leader, Joseph Nyumah Boakai as latest results from the electoral body point to a seesaw battle between the two candidates.

Despite continuous claims of a one-round victory by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) prior to the conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections on October 10, 2023, provisional results shows that 98.0 percent polling places across the country have been announced with Weah obtaining the total votes of 791,661 constituting 43.79 percent, while his main rival, Boakai obtained the total votes of 787, 285 amounting to 43.49 percent of the total votes counted thus far from across the country.

This latest results clearly points to a possible run-off of the presidential election between the Coalition for Democratic Change’s candidate, President Weah and the Unity Party’s candidate, Ambassador Boakai.

Yesterday’s preliminary results revealed that Mr. Weah obtained the total votes of 725,065 and Ambassador Boakai also obtained the total votes of 689,238. The overall results since the announcement of provisional results shows that Unity Party’s Boakai has obtained the total votes of 786, 2050 which represents 43.49 while CDC’s Weah has so far obtained the total votes of 791,661 representing 43.79 percent.

This is a clear indication that the race for the Executive Mansion is becoming interesting by the day with the two heavyweight among the twenty Presidential Candidates in the just ended Presidential Election are still in a seesaw battle. Weah, the incumbent of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is seeking a second term after just six years in power but he’s been heavily challenged by main opposition leader Joseph N. Boakai, a former Vice President for 12 years.

In the last two days, incumbent George M. Weah was topping the provisional results but things turned around yesterday when Boakai took the lead. But yesterday’s results slackly put the incumbent on the top again with the UP Standard-bearer close behind.

This latest provisional results being announced by Liberia’s electoral body, the National Elections Commission (NEC) put Weah on the top again slackly with his main Challenger coming second.

According to preliminary results announced yesterday by the National Elections Commission, Mr. Weah has taken a slack lead over his main rival, Boakai

Yesterday’s results came from the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia. The results from the various polling places across the country slackly put Weah above his main rival, Boakai with just few more ballots to count.

On Monday, Unity Party’s Joseph Boakai obtained the total valid votes of 674,642, while President Weah of the CDC obtained 711,627. Total votes obtained by Unity Party Candidate Boakai on Monday October 16, 2023, amounts to 748,463 or 43.70 percent while Weah obtained CDC the total valid votes of 747,578 amounting to 43.65 percent.

But with yesterday’s results, incumbent Weah, the CDC Candidate leads is slackly leading with a few votes margin against the UP Candidate, Joseph Boakai who is up for a revenge against the former football star who defeat him (Boakai) in 2017.

As the result stands, Liberians are optimistic of a Run-off election between President Weah and his main challenger, Joseph Boakai, the main opposition leader in Liberia. In 2017, Weah, a former football star defeated Vice President Boakai in 14 of the 15 counties of Liberia.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has reiterated that it is well prepared for a Run-off election should there be one considering results being release by the electoral body favoring incumbent Weah and opposition leader Boakai.