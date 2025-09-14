Ruling Unity Party Suspends 28 Ranking Members

Monrovia, Liberia – September 14, 2025: The Unity Party (UP) has informed its partisans, supporters, and the general public that, in keeping with the Constitution of the Party and in defense of its values of accountability, and discipline, the National Executive Committee in a Special Sitting of September 13, 2025 reached decision to suspend several of its NEC’s members for delinquency in performing their party duties.

Their suspension comes as a result of the persistent failure of the affected NEC members to attend official meetings of the National Executive Committee and their continuous neglect in participating in Party activities, despite repeated reminders.

The Unity Party views these acts of noncompliance and absenteeism as a neglect and complacency of the trust reposed in them and a violation of the obligations of every NEC member to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the Party.

Consistent with articles 19 and 16 sub section 4 of the party’s Constitution, the affected NEC members are suspended for the period of one month, and with a fine of One Thousand United States Dollars (1,000.00) payable to the Unity Party account during the period of their suspension and receipt presented during the next sitting. According to the resolution, any member who fails to comply with this mandate will be expelled from the NEC.

Additionally, the Special Sitting also resolved to urge all delinquent due paying members to pay their outstanding dues within the period of one month, as the sustenance of the party depends largely on party dues and contributions from partisans. Failure on the part of any executive committee member to pay his or her dues during the above specified period will be met with serious consequences consistent with the Unity Party Constitution.

The Unity Party reassures its partisans and the public of its commitment to upholding discipline, unity, and collective responsibility in building a stronger institution that serves the interest of the Liberian people.

According to Mr. Lansana Pawenneh Fofana, National Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity & Outreach, those suspended are include, Nee-alah Varpilah-NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Martha Morris-NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Sen. Nya D. Twayen, Jr.-NEC Member/ Nimba – Senate Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Francis S. Nyumalin NEC Member Suspension+$1,000.00 Fine, Gbeme Horace-Kollie NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Magdalene E. Dagoseh NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine and Lorpu Kandakai NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine.

Others are, Richard Ngafuan NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Gizzie K. Kollince NEC Member/ D#4 Lofa County Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, J. Obadiah Varney NEC Member/D#1 Bomi County Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Mannah B. Johnson NEC Member/D#2 Bomi County Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Cllr. Bushuben M. Keita NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Cllr. Augustine Fayiah NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Dr. Louise Kpoto NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Atty. Kula B. Fofana NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, S. Tornorlah Varpilah NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Josephine George Francis NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine and Harrison O. Kai Acting County Chairman/Sinoe Suspension.

The rest are, Augustine K. Ngafuan NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Cllr. Neto Z. Lighe NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Wilmot J.M. Paye NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Glakpai W. Kortimai NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, James Fromayan NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Joash T. Hodges NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, Julius Dennis NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00 Fine, J. Alexander Nuetah NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah NEC Member Suspension + $1,000.00, and Julius K. Sele NEC Member Suspension +$1,000.00