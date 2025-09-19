Ruling In Capitol Building Arson Case Set For September 24

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

TEMPLE OF JUSTICE–September 24, 2025, has been aside by Criminal Court “A” for its final ruling in a motion to suppress evidence in a high-profile criminal case involving more than a dozen defendants accused of multiple violent offenses.

The case, presided over by Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, has attracted significant public attention due to the number of defendants and the gravity of the charges, which include attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, reckless burning and explosion, criminal solicitation, facilitation, and reckless endangerment.

The motion to suppress evidence was filed by defense lawyers representing several defendants, among them J. Fonati Kofa, Dixon W. Seboe, Jacob C. Debbie, Kivi Bah (alias Kaba), Jerry Pokah (alias Tyrese), Stephen M. Broh, John Nyanti, Patience Bestman, Grace Johnson, Abu Kamara, Christian Kofa, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac, and Etheridge, along with others yet to be identified.

The defense lawyers argued that certain pieces of evidence were obtained illegally or are irrelevant to the charges, and therefore should not be admitted during trial.

The Government is represented by the Ministry of Justice as the respondent in the case has strongly opposed the motion, insisting that the evidence in question is both lawful and critical to the prosecution’s case.

This legal battle is unfolding against the backdrop of one of Liberia’s most devastating incidents in recent history.

:the Capitol Building fire. On December 18, 2024, flames broke out at around 6:20 a.m., severely damaging the nation’s legislative headquarters.

The fire disrupted legislative activities and exposed serious vulnerabilities in the security of government facilities.