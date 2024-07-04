Rubber: Union Leader Arrested

By New Republic Liberia

Kakata,  Police in Margibi County has arrested the leadership of the Salala worker’s Union of Liberia, SAWUL in connection with last Thursday’s violent rioting and arson attack on the Salala Rubber Corporation, ( SRC) office and residential unit in Weala, Margibi County.

Those arrested from the union leadership includes Mary Boimah, President, Lawrence Gorgbor, Secretary General and Charles Borpta, Grievance Chair.

The violent protest was the culmination of a series of grievances that the workers had raised over several years

They were on early Tuesday morning invited to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police in Kakata for questioning on connection with the arson and looting incident on that nearly led to the stabbing of the general manager of SRC and as well as it’s plantation manager.

The Liberia News Agency  quoting a the Liberia National Police said Mary Boimah was also holding up on her due to her alleged complicity in the April 1, 2019 rioting in Weala which left several public facilities burned including the Baypolu Magisterial Court, the police depot and as well as several privately owned residential areas and businesses in the area.

She is  said to be the the main one leading the riot on the morning of rioting and arson incident on April 1, 2019.

The Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) is today Liberia’s fourth largest rubber-producing and processing company.

It produces semi-processed rubber used in the manufacture of tires. The company represents a merger in July 2007 of a stand-alone rubber processing factory (Weala Rubber Company) and a stand-alone rubber plantation (formerly Salala Rubber Corporation).

It currently has a total net work force of 813 including 35 staff, 176 employed  tappers and 603 contactors.
LINA

