Riot at CDC headquarter: Unacceptable Act of Aggression

MONROVIA- Senator of Margibi County, Nathaniel F. McGill has descried as an act of aggression of the police to attack the headquarter of the Coalition for Democratic Change(CD). In a statement issued Thursday.

A man lying after he was arrested by police

“We are outraged by the ongoing brazen attack on the CDC headquarters since last night by State security forces. This is an unacceptable act of aggression that threatens the very fabric of our democracy and the rights of political parties to operate without fear of violence or intimidation,” he said.

He said, The use of state power to suppress major political opposition is a dangerous precedent that cannot be tolerated. This act of violence is not just an attack on the CDC; it is an attack on the principles of freedom, justice, and democracy that every Liberian holds dear.

We demand immediate accountability for those responsible for this cowardly assault. The government must cease using state security forces as tools of oppression against political rivals and instead, focus on the real work of uniting our country and improving the lives of its citizens.

This reckless and unjustifiable action has only strengthened our resolve to resist any and all attempts to silence opposition voices. We will not be intimidated, and we will not stand by as our democracy is undermined.

We call on the international community, U.S. Embassy Monrovia, Liberia, ECOWAS, United Nations, European Union in Liberia, and others to take urgent notice of these situations and stand with the Liberian people in condemning this abuse of power.

Enough is enough! The people of Liberia deserve a government that respects their rights, upholds the rule of law, and works for the betterment of all, not just a select few. This assault on our democracy must stop now!

Senator McGill