RIA Old Terminal Shabby

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Liberia is expected to benefit from a US$72 million funding package from the Government of Japan, which officials say is expected to cover critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture.

But one lingering question remains is whether the abandoned old terminal of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) will be part of this support.

The future of the old RIA terminal remains unclear. Many Liberians continue to ask whether government has a defined plan for the site especially now that new financing opportunities are being discussed.

For decades, the original RIA terminal served as Liberia’s main gateway, welcoming travelers from around the world. Yet, during the Second Liberian Civil War, the building suffered heavy damage and gradually fell into disuse.

In September 2019, a modern terminal was officially commissioned, marking an important step in revitalizing Liberia’s aviation sector. Since then, the old terminal has stood idle, its main structure deteriorating though the adjacent VIP facility still operates, hosting presidents, diplomats, and visiting dignitaries.

This contrast has kept the site somewhat relevant, but the uncertainty about its larger role persists. Should it be demolished, restored, or repurposed to complement the new terminal, many Liberians wondered.

So far, the government has not given a clear public statement. With the US$72 million Japanese package still under review, citizens are left waiting for answers wondering if the long-neglected old terminal will finally be addressed, or whether it will remain a forgotten relic of Liberia’s aviation history.