RIA Drugs Suspect Escapes

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The most significant suspect in the recent drug saga at the Roberts International Airport has reportedly escaped the country.

Stephen Daniels, according to reports, left the country last Thursday aboard an Asky flight something that is said to be raising serious concern about how he managed to bypass airport security.

DanieIs was apprehended by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) nearly two weeks ago when it was discovered that his name was listed as the consignee on the airway bill for the boxes containing the illicit drugs.

Stephen S. Daniels has been identified as an employee of the Ministry of Post & Telecommunications, working as a Dispatcher. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of a private company, Afri Express Global Inc.

In addition to Daniel’s latest arrest, the Director of Security at Roberts International Airport, Samuel Livingstone Freeman, and an employee of Jos Travels a Kenya Airways agent in Liberia were also named as key suspects in the drug bust.

However, Daniels has been implicated in another incident involving confiscated narcotics that entered the country through Roberts International Airport of recent.

It can be recalled that the illicit drugs were smuggled into the country on September 11, 2023, via Kenya Airways flight (KQ 508) and were discovered during a routine inspection of cargo at the RIA Cargo warehouse.

As it stands, the Authority at the Roberts International Airport is yet to know the current location of Stephen Daniels.