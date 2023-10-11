Results Must Reflect The Will Of The people

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gamile. come

The Presidential Candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties(CPP), Alexander Cummings has expressed optimism of participating in a possible run–off presidential election.

Mr. Cummings said positively there will be a run-off election following the October 10 polls and he will be among the two candidates who will be chosen by the Liberian people.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday October 10, 2023 after casting his ballot at the Matadi Community Elementary School in District #9, Montserrado County, the CPP Presidential candidate said he was excited with the way in which Liberians turned out to vote.

He used the interview to urged Liberians to remain peaceful and patience as they make the rightful decision for Liberia through their democratic rights to vote a candidate of their choice.

Mr. Cummings urged the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Liberian Government to ensure that the elections reflect the actual will of the Liberian people when they announced the result.

He said the CPP will accept the outcome of the October 10 polls if it reflects the will of the electorates.

According to the CPP Presidential candidate, they will determine the will of the Liberian people through the report from their monitors including the international observers on the results.