Report Sensitive Issues

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The President of the Press Union of Liberia Daniel Nyakonahhas urged journalists to be mindful in providing coverage for the 2023 General and Presidential Elections.

Mr. Daniel Nyakonah said the elections are polarized and have created division in the media which now tends to drill the minds of both and the citizens. The PUL President wants journalists to report the manner that which Liberia will survive even after the heat of these elections.

The Press Union of Liberia President-elect who is yet to take office reminded journalists that fact-checking in Liberia is now a new phenomenon and that the country is developing into becoming an expert.

He however applauded local voices, the stage media and the Center for Media Studies for involving themselves in tracking and de-emphasizing political hate speeches which is at the very peak of our elections. The embattled PUL President cautioned journalists across the country to be more sensitive in their reportage especially during Tuesday’s elections in reading out figures during the preliminary results.

Daniel Nyakonah spoke recently to journalists attending a two-day media dialogue in Monrovia organized by the Center for Media Studies and Peace-building.