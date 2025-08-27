Rep. Toles Blasts Lawmakers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

Montserrado District 8 lawmaker, Prince Toles has sharply reacted to what he called blatant exhibition of dishonesty by some members of the House of Representatives denial of receiving money for district development.

Speaking yesterday in Monrovia on OK FM Morning Rush, Rep. Toles said lawmakers need to be honest with their people and stop lying about not receiving district development funds.

The District #8 Lawmaker however stated that the government is doing very well in ensuring that the right thing is done.

According to him, his colleagues are using the money for personal use, urging them to be “bold with your people and stop lying on government.”

It is rumored that lawmakers from the minority bloc – those who stood with former speaker Koffa during the leadership quagmire are being denied District development funds from the government.

But Rep. Toles dispelled such rumors and claimed that all 73 lawmakers received a total of USD $37,000 out of $50,000 for district development.

He clarified that the USD$37,000 was given in 2025 for 2024, adding that the balanced will be released 2025.

He stressed the need for people to stop playing politics and forget the real issues.

Mr. Toles told Liberians that the government under President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is making things easier for lawmakers.

“I will continue to be in the private sector because I don’t want to be a parasite”, Mr. Toles disclosed.

He urged Citizens to hold on a little bit to experience the good the government has in store for them; “It will get better”, he said.