REP. SMITH BEATEN IN CDC PRIMARY

MONROVIA-Following the defeat of the Montserrado District#2 Representative, Jimmy W. Smith in an ongoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) primary, the Montserrado County lawmaker has suspended his membership from the party for what he terms as the betrayal of their agreement between the Standard-bearer President George Weah, the CDC Legislative Caucus and the party.

In a letter addressed to the CDC National Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu on July 1, Smith disclosed, “It was agreed upon that all seated CDC lawmakers would have been a consensus candidate/white ballot as a reciprocation of the endorsement for the president on February 4, 2023.”

In a communication to the CDC Chairman, Rep. Smith noted, “I hope this letter finds you well. It is with mixed emotions that I write to suspend my membership with the Congress for Democratic Change, CDC. Over the years, I have been an active member, dedicated to promoting the values and principles that our party stands for. However, recent events have left me deeply convinced that my continued association with the party is no longer tenable,” Rep. Smith wrote to CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu.

Rep. Smith noted, “Said agreement was reemphasized on June 13, 2023, at the Party’s headquarters. The Party’s recent actions have been deeply disappointing and have eroded my faith to participate in its activities. The perennial power struggles, internal conflicts/bad block towards me, and disregard for constructive dialogue have undermined the very essence of democracy that our party claims to champion,” Smith explained in his letter.”

Representative Smith’s decision to suspend his membership in the ruling CDC was prompted minutes after he lost the party primary with 382 to 21 votes to Kokolo Borvo.

The party primary is a political evaluation process to select contestants who will run on the party ticket in their respective Constituencies across the country in the upcoming October 10 elections.