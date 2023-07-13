Rep.Mensah Alarms Over Low Women Representation in Legilatuture

MONROVIA-Bong County District #6 Representative, Moima Briggs-Mensah has alarmed over the low representation of women in the National Legislature.

Representative Mensah stated that the low women representation in the Legislature is affecting those positive decisions that are to be implemented for the growth of women.

Addressing a news conference Monday at her office in Monrovia, the Bong County lawmaker said most of the time women are suppressed through the democratic process in Plenary from taking decisions because the majority of the Representatives are males.

Representative Mensah who is seeking reelection, said the National Elections Commission (NEC) needs to ensure that the recent MOU signed by the political party’s leaders for 30 percent women representation at the political parties level in the upcoming elections is adhered to.

According to her, the registration has proven that females are 79, while the males are 388, describing the disparity as high.

She said women are willing to participate in the political processes but most of the political parties are not giving the space for women to explore their ambition.

The women advocate noted that the participation of women in political decisions in the Legislature is vital to the overall development of the country.

Rep. Mensah further expressed displeasure with their male counterparts who are only interested in women voting and not being voted for by the electorates.

She said most women have the ambition and ability to lead but only need a little push from their male counterparts with the political parties.

“It is good to have more women in Parliament to discuss those things that are affecting women and children including drugs abuse, rape among others,” she said.

Representative Mensah said the growth of Liberia depends on the ability of women because they are not corrupt. She encouraged women to stand and enter into the political process.