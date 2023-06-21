Rep. Kiazolu Differs With Tweah On Road Connectivity

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Montserrado County District #17 Representative Hanson Kiazolu has differed with Liberia’s Finance Minister Samuel Tweah’s assertion that the Government of Liberia under the leadership of President George Weah has constricted 1375 kilometers of roads across the country in five years, unlike the Unity Party led Government.

Minister Tweah addressing Liberians on state radio on Monday disclosed that President Weah’s government constructed a huge number of roads in a short time, unlike other governments.

But the Unity Party lawmaker said such a statement is untrue indicating that the CDC-led government has not constructed such roads compared to the Unity Party Government.

He said it is vital for the Minister to identify the roads that he is making reference to that his government has completed not to make a blanket political statement.

Representative Kiazolu said the government of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf constructed the road from the Coca-Cola Factory to Ganta and from Margibi to Grand Bassa including the Japan Free Way as well as Paynesville to central Monrovia and other parts of the country.

He wants Minister Tweah to locate those roads that the government of CDC has constructed that he is boosting his government’s achievement in five years.

The Montserrado County lawmaker further urged the CDC Government officials to speak the truth whensoever they are speaking to the Liberian people concerning the achievements of their government’s developmental agenda.

According to him, because the CDC-led government officials are not truthful to the Liberian People, they will only intellectualize the government projects without pointing to those projects for the public to understand clearly.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senatorial Aspirant also disagreed with Minister Tweah on his assertion that the CDC-led Government has stabilized the issue of government allowances and salaries for Directors and Ministers who had three payments.

It can be noted that President Weah during his State of the Nation indicated said, “When we commenced our leadership, the total paved roads in our national road network were only 745 km throughout the entire country, representing less than 5 percent of the network. Today, we have increased this number to 1,375 km, with an additional 436 km paved in the primary roads category alone.”