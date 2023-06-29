Rep. Gray highlights Gains At OACPS Parliament

MONROVIA-The head of the Liberian Delegation to the 62nd Session of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliament, Montserrado County Representative Moses Acarous Gray has presented the report of Liberia`s gains through legislative enactment for the sustainability of women and youth empowerment.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, Rep. Gray took part in discussions at the opening of the formal session of the 63rd OACPS at its headquarters in Brussels which covered issues of strategic focus that range from partnership within member states and their links with the European Union, expansion of its partnership and visibility within the global framework, climate change, food and energy crisis, and current global issues.

Parliamentarians from member states of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations are participating in the 63rd Session of the OEACP Parliamentary Assembly and 43rd Session of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Belgium.

The Legislature of Liberia is being represented by Rep. Acarous M. Gray who is actively engaged in the 10-day sessions aimed at addressing pertinent international and regional matters.

During the opening session, Ana Rita Sithole, Speaker of the Mozambique Parliament and current President of the OACPS Parliamentary Assembly gave an opening statement highlighting the state of play on many challenges faced by OACPS countries as well as some unresolved issues regarding the signing of the Post-Cotonou Agreement with the European.

She further reiterated the commitment to improve the visibility of the Parliamentary Assembly and strengthen the organ and create alliances with key strategic assemblies.

Taking the floor during these deliberations, Rep. Gray thanked the Presiding Officer, Madam Rita Sithole. He called on his colleagues to first implement domestic policies and laws that will target sustainable development amongst youth and women. He named the National Youth Policy, and Gender Parity Act, among other laws and policies as tools that Liberia has set to address these issues.

According to the Liberian lawmaker, by implementing the National Youth Policy and the Gender Parity Act, they are taking crucial steps toward creating an inclusive and equitable society. “These policies and laws have the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of young people and women; fostering their empowerment and promoting sustainable development,” Rep. Gray averred.

He unequivocally stated that the National Youth Policy can serve as a comprehensive framework that addresses the specific needs, aspirations, and challenges faced by the youth population in Liberia.

“It should include provisions for education, employment, skill development, entrepreneurship, mental health support, and civic engagement. By prioritizing these areas, the representatives can help equip young individuals with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive, contribute to society, and become future leaders,” he told the gathering.

Gray said the Gender Parity Act demonstrates the House of Representatives’ commitment to promoting gender equality and ensuring equal representation and opportunities for women. “This legislation can encompass a range of measures, such as eliminating gender-based discrimination in the workplace, promoting women’s political participation, and addressing issues related to gender-based violence. By enacting this act, the representative is actively working towards breaking down barriers and creating an environment where women can achieve their full potential,” Rep. Gray asserted.

He furthered that in order to ensure the successful implementation of these policies and laws, it’s crucial to allocate adequate resources, establish monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including youth organizations, women groups, and civil society.

Regular assessments and feedback loops he says will help gauge progress, identify areas of improvement, and ensure that the policies remain responsive to the evolving needs of youth and women.

“By championing sustainable development and gender equality through these policies and laws, the representative is playing a vital role in building a fair, inclusive, and prosperous society. Their commitment to empowering youth and women is commendable and will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter future for all,” the head of the Liberian delegation stated.

At the same, the lawmaker also voted clearly on the humanitarian situation in OACPS countries affected by tourism, the humanitarian and security situation in Haiti, strengthening parliamentary solidarity and political will for road safety in OACPS and EU countries including safe infrastructures, anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, enhancing cooperation on Maritime Security and promoting the rule of law on the oceans and the rules of procedures of Africa-EU and OACPS-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.