Rep. Enders Eyes Deputy Speaker Position

By: Perry B. Zordyu

While the Speakership is highly being talked about and is the third most powerful position in Liberia, Montserrado County District #6 Representative, Samuel Enders is said to be eying the second most powerful position in the House of Representatives.

Samuel Enders said it is time for that august body to be at its right trajectory in terms of leadership.

Rep. Enders believes that with his two consecutive years of leadership in District #6, he possesses the ability of taking on that mantle of Deputy Speakership at the House of Representatives.

“We believe in principles and we are fully aware of the rules that govern that unique body. We have that capability to transform through our leadership when given the opportunity to serve as Deputy Speaker. Let us all make and allow the good works to continue even at the level of the Liberian Parliament,” Rep. Enders added.

While the Speakership of that august body is highly been spoken about, other Legislators who have declared their quest of being Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives include, Rep. Maima Briggs Mensah of Bong County, Rep. Michael Thomas of District #4, Montserrado County and Rep-elect Priscilla Cooper of District #5, Montserrado County.

As it stands, the Montserrado County District #6 lawmaker seems to be in a better position in becoming the next Deputy Speaker following his interaction and commitment to colleagues and his constitutional duty.

Representative Samuel Enders has just won his second term as Representative for the people of District #6 where he is now considering being the godfather of that District. Since his ascendancy to becoming Representative, he has made his district the most priority of development through education, healthcare delivery as well as empowerment.