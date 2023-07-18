REP. COLE EMPOWERS MARKET WOMEN IN BONG

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

BONG-Bong County Electoral District#3 Representative, Marvin Cole has provided L$30 million as a loan to market women in his constituency.

A check of L$30 million was made available by the Bong County lawmaker to leaders of the market women for onward distribution to their members.

According to the Bong County Electoral District#3 lawmaker, the L$30 million loan is intended to buttress the government’s efforts in empowering market women and bettering the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

Rep. Cole said the L$30 million is in continuation of phase II of the Nenikpoma Women Empowerment Program in the county.

Nenikpoma is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization interested in training young and older folks in Gbarnga to become self-sufficient and avoid depending on political actors for little or nothing.

The Bong County lawmaker clarified that the L$30 million loan provided by him is not the government’s money but the money raised by him (Cole) and his International partners.

The CDC lawmaker assured Bongese that as long as he remains a lawmaker of Bong County, he will continue to put smiles on the faces of ordinary downtrodden citizens of the county.

Speaking earlier, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nenikpoma, Madam Youngor Barco-Cole disclosed that the organization was established to empower women and girls through the skills training program.

The Nenikpoma Organization Training Program according to Mrs. Cole is intended to sponsor and empower underprivileged girls and women who are interested in the production of liquid soap, and catering, among several other pieces of training in the district.

The District Three first lady disclosed that the organization is struggling to transform the livelihood of ordinary citizens through women empowerment and community engagement in Liberia’s central region.

She is therefore calling on the Government and other philanthropic organizations to buttress the efforts of the group to expand the workings of the organization to all parts of Bong County instead of just operating in District#3.

For her part, Liberia Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor lauded Representative Cole and his wife Youngor Barco-Cole for their commitment to bettering the lives of women in District#3 and the county at large.

She said Rep. Marvin Cole as the lone CDC lawmaker in Bong County has overwhelmingly performed in keeping the spirit of the party alive in Bong County.

Liberia first female Vice President at the same time called on the beneficiaries of the L$30 million loan to use the money wisely to improve their businesses and improve the lives of their children.

Some of the struggling market women of District#3 who spoke to journalists described Rep. Cole and his wife as humanitarians in the county.

Most of the downtrodden market women shared tears for the Bong County Lawmaker on the grounds that it takes a real human being to do what Rep. Cole has done over the last five years with special emphasis on the L$30 million loan launched in order to improve the lives of citizens.

The District#3 market women said Rep. Cole is the only lawmaker in Bong County who cares for the ordinary citizens.

“Rep. Cole, since his ascendancy as a lawmaker in Bong County has provided school fees for our children in grade schools and Universities, provides loans for women without interest, provide rice and soup items to the old folks every Saturday, provides lappers for older women, infrastructure while he continues to hugely contribute to Clinic construction, Town Halls, bridges construction among others,” they added.