President Joseph Boakai has described the visit to the Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Japan as a renewed chapter in Liberia-Japan health cooperation.

President Boakai said, “The visit underscored the partnerships with world-class health institutions, which are essential to the vision of the Liberian Government to build a healthier and more resilient nation”.

During the meeting, the Liberian Leader also commended the authorities of the hospital for immensely supporting Liberia’s Health Sector through the Dialysis Center at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia.

According to the President, such contribution has, over the years, saved lives and expanded critical healthcare in the country.

The Liberian Leader assured the authorities at the Shonan Kamakura General Hospital of the Liberian government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for sustained partnerships in health.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the hospital have pledged to continue supporting the advancement of Liberia’s Health Sector.

An Executive Mansion release said the Executive Director of the Hospital, Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, highlighted the institution’s commitment to advancing global medical partnerships, with Liberia being no exception.

The discussions centered on strengthening Liberia’s Healthcare System through knowledge exchange, medical training, and the introduction of modern treatment technologies.

The release noted that the visit also underscored the deepening of the existing health sector cooperation between Liberia and Japan.