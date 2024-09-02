REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY JOSEPH NYUMA BOAKAI, SR., PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, 

INDONESIA-AFRICA FORUM

September 2, 2024

His Excellency, President Joko Widodo,

President-Elect, Prabowo Subianto

Our Hospitable Host;

Esteemed Colleagues,

Excellencies from Other Sister Countries of Africa;

Representatives of Our Partners;

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen:

It is with great pleasure and honor that I stand before you today as the President of the Republic of Liberia to address the Indonesia-Africa Forum. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Indonesia for hosting this esteemed gathering and for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation.

Your Excellency, I wish to express my satisfaction with the progress that has been made in strengthening the relationship between Liberia and Indonesia. Our two nations share a long history of friendship and cooperation that spans over five decades.

From the early participation of a Liberian delegation at the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung in 1955 to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965, our countries have worked together to build bridges of understanding and solidarity.

As we reflect on this longstanding partnership, it is evident that our mutual commitment to promoting peace, development, and prosperity has been the cornerstone of our bilateral ties. Liberia and Indonesia have collaborated on various fronts, from trade and investment to education and capacity building.

This forum serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between our nations and the potential for even greater collaboration in the future.

Today, I wish to highlight the ambitious and transformative development agenda that my administration has laid out for the Republic of Liberia—a vision we proudly call the “ARREST Agenda”. The ARREST Agenda stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable human and economic growth in Liberia, a nation where potential abounds, yet challenges persist.

Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism: these pillars encapsulate our strategic priorities, crucial for the comprehensive development of our nation.

Liberia is blessed with rich, fertile lands, and we believe in unlocking our Agriculture potential not only as a means of food security but as a foundation for economic empowerment. With cooperation and shared expertise, I envision a robust agricultural sector that can propel our economies while securing livelihoods.

Our focus on Roads indicates our commitment to infrastructure development, establishing essential connections within our nation as well as with our international partners. Improved road networks will foster trade, bring our people closer, and facilitate the movement of goods and services, enhancing overall prosperity.

The Rule of Law is paramount in creating a conducive environment for growth and stability. We stand firm in our belief that governance, integrity, and accountability are essential to attract the investments needed for our people’s welfare.

In terms of Education, we recognize it as the bedrock of progress. By investing in our youth, we are investing in our future. Knowledge empowers individuals and communities, preparing them to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Sanitation is another integral component of our agenda. The health and well-being of our communities are critical to fostering a vibrant workforce capable of driving economic development. We call on our partners to join us in initiatives that promote health and hygiene.

We embrace Tourism as a vibrant sector that can highlight Liberia’s rich culture, biodiversity, and heritage.

Together with nations like Indonesia, which shares a wealth of natural beauty and cultural richness, we can form a cohesive front to attract tourists, generating employment and fostering sustainable development.

To reinforce this vision, I propose the establishment of a Resident Embassy of Indonesia in Liberia. This step would facilitate deeper connections and enhance bilateral cooperation, fostering not only friendship but strategic partnerships that can unlock the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.

As we look towards Economic, Technical, and Trade Cooperation, I would like to extend a warm invitation to Indonesia to explore investment opportunities within Liberia. I envision a dynamic alignment between our countries where Indonesian enterprises can tap into the vast resources and potential that Liberia offers, whilst Liberia, in turn, gains access to Indonesia’s expertise and innovation. Together, we can maximize the benefits that arise from collaboration, contributing positively to the regional and global economy.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for the generous scholarships awarded to Liberia.

These scholarships have played a crucial role in enhancing our capacity in various sectors and have empowered many Liberian students to pursue their academic dreams. The investment in education and human capital development is a reflection of Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Liberia’s growth and development goals.

As we continue to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it is essential for countries to work together in a spirit of partnership and solidarity. Liberia values its relationship with Indonesia and remains committed to further deepening our cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Together, we can harness the potential of our people and resources to create a brighter future for all.

Thank you.