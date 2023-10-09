As over 2.4 million eligible voters prepare to go to the polls tomorrow Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the United States has called on Liberians mostly the young people of the country to reject calls for violence by politicians.

In a special statement on the Liberian elections slated for tomorrow, the United States Embassy Charge d’ Affaires in Liberian noted, “Above all, reject calls for violence and remember that the best way to resolve your differences is peacefully through the ballot box.”

Madam Catherine Rodriguez added, “And second, I urge all of you to exercise the most valuable power that any democracy offers its people-your right to vote. Your vote is your ticket to the future you want for yourself and your family. Don’t squander that very important right by not voting. Go vote and make your voice heard through the ballot box.”

She urged the citizens to take the elections serious noting, “Takes these elections seriously and the United States Government is again warning troublemakers of the American government’s determination to impose visa restriction on anyone who might want to disrupt the elections.”

On tomorrow Tuesday, October 10, 2023, over 2.4 Liberian citizens are expected to cast their ballots for president, all 73 members of the House of Representatives and half of the country’s 30-member Senate.

