Red Cross Identifies With Persons PWD, Others

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Liberia National Red has identified with person living with disabilities and less fortunate people ahead of Christmas celebration and as part of the 16 days of activism.

Speaking Thursday during the distribution of food items to the needy, Red Cross Protection, Gender and inclusion assistant, George Washington said on December 3rd each year, they commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day dedicated to individuals acknowledging struggles, achievements, and contributions of persons with disabilities worldwide. Mr. Washington said the day was instituted by the United Nations in 1992, to raise awareness, challenge misconceptions and advocate for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities.

He said, “Although we are late on this, but this is a part of our activities to commemorate the 16 days of activism which started from November 26 to December, 2023.”

He said the LNRCS aims to have identified some persons living with different abilities as a part of the commemoration of the International day of disabled. “Even though little”, he said, “We hope that this will ease some of the challenges you continue to grapple with as you go through your hurdles that you live with.”

Mr. Washington said one thing they were sure of was that being disabled doesn’t mean one is unable. “That’s why you are better referred to as persons living with different

abilities” the Red Cross Protection assistant said.

He told the recipients that they are part of Liberian society and that they, too, are very important people that need to be cared for. Some of the institutions that benefited from the Liberia National Red Society included Association of the Blind, Antoinette Cheshire Home, and Sis. Aye orphanage home.

Speaking when the Association of the Blind received its share of the food items, Stanley S. Swen, the principle of the educational arm of the institution thanked the LNRCS for the kind gesture.

He said, “We want to say thank you for what you brought.”He said they at the Association of the Blind strongly believe that the LNRCS is a partner that is trustworthy.“We want to say our God will richly bless you,” Mr. Swen said.